Love Island UK is under intense scrutiny after a third star of the show has been found dead.

Former host Caroline Flack, 40, was found dead at her London flat today.

Her family said in a statement today: 'We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Her death comes just weeks before she was due to go on trial for assaulting partner Lewis Burton, 27, who in December accused her of hitting him with a lamp before backtracking on these claims.

Former contestants Sophie Gradon, 32, and Mike Thalassitis, 26, also both committed suicide after appearing on the popular reality TV show.

Thlassitis was found dead in a park near his north London home in March last year, while in 2018 Gradon's body was found at her home by her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, who killed himself 20 days later.

After news of Flack's death broke, breakfast how presenter Eamonn Holmes, 60, tweeted that he was "shocked beyond belief" and added: "Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?"

While many have criticised the show's aftercare policies, Love Island boss and chief executive of ITV Carolyn McCall has tried to dismiss claims that the suicides were linked to the show.

"The two contestants, who were very popular contestants - Sophie and Mike - there was nearly a two-year gap for each of them and they did lots and lots of other things after Love Island," she said on Radio 4's in July.

Following the first two Love Island stars' tragic deaths, ITV evolved its aftercare policy for Love Island contestants.

"The production team have continued to evolve their processes with each series, as the show's popularity has risen and the social and media attention on Islanders has increased," the wrote in a statment last year.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202