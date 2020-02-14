Jim Carrey has been criticised for remarks he made to a female journalist during an interview.

While promoting his latest film Sonic The Hedgehog, a journalist from Heat World Magazine asked the 58-year-old: "In the film, Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?"

Carrey responds, and says "Just you."

"That's it, it's all done now."

The journalist, Charlotte Long, responds by laughing and covering her mouth.

"Wow, I don't know what to say to that!" She says.

"Just own it," Carrey says.

Social media users slammed the actor's comments and accused him of predatory behavior, Page Six reports.

"Look up 'sleazeball' in the dictionary and there's a photo of @JimCarrey," a Twitter user said.

Another called Carrey's answer unprofessional and "unfair" for the journalist involved.

Why is it ever necessary to do this? It’s so creepy, sleazy and unfair to someone conducting an official interview. There are those like him out there who think it flatters-sleazeballs dont realise it’s perceived in most cases as vomit worthy. I’ve gone right off him. — Saffina Ellahi #PTI (@SaffinaEllahi1) February 12, 2020

Another user wrote: "Such a huge [fan] of Jim Carrey but lost respect for him today."

Others have defended the actor, saying the comments were interpreted in the wrong way.

A Twitter user posted: "How anyone could take what @JimCarrey said to Charlotte Long and run with it is beyond me.

"There was absolutely nothing salacious or suggestive or anything about his reply. I swear it's the book burning scene in Footloose all over again."

How anyone could take what @JimCarrey said to Charlotte Long and run with it is beyond me. There was absolutely NOTHING salacious or suggestive or ANYTHING about his reply. I swear it's the book burning scene in Footloose all over again. #YouNeedToCalmDown — Janine V. Talbot (@JanineVTalbot) February 13, 2020

Reps for Jim Carrey have also hit back at the criticism, Fox News reports.

In a statement provided to the media organisation, they called the criticism "a ridiculous non-story".

"The full quote was 'Just you! That's it, I'm all done now!'

"Jim was clearly referring to the interview as being on his bucket list and was in no way referring to the journalist herself.

"This is just another example of a clickbait headline pandering to 'scroll culture'."