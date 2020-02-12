Elton John's epic commute to collect an Oscar appears to be over - his jet has touched down in Auckland ahead of Saturday's show at Napier's Mission Estate Winery.

The Bombardier Global Express twin-jet landed at Auckland Airport just before 7am this morning after a nine hour and nine minute flight from Honolulu, USA.

Whether the 72-year-old superstar was aboard is unknown.

Similar large cabin business jets to John's can be found retailing online for anywhere between $27 million and $78m.

Advertisement

Elton John's private jet has landed in Auckland ahead of Saturday's show at the Mission. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sir Elton, who has sold over 300 million records worldwide, is due to perform on Saturday in his second Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour show in the Bay.

John jetted back to Hollywood for the Oscars on February 10, where he and song-writing partner Bernie Taupin won the award for Best Original Song for their song I'm Gonna Love Me Again in his biopic Rocketman.

Following his farewell Hawke's Bay concert, Elton John will perform three shows at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, before beginning the Australia leg of his tour.