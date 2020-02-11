Former Empire star Jussie Smollett was indicted by a special prosecutor in Chicago investigating allegations he orchestrated a hoax hate-crime attack last January.

The specific charges levelled against the actor have not been made public with Fox 32 Chicago reporting Smollett is due to appear in court on February 24.

Smollett was indicted last February for disorderly conduct for filing a false police report after he allegedly paid two men to attack him in a staged hate-crime assault.

The 37-year-old's defence team reached a deal with prosecutors that saw the charges dismissed in exchange for the actor serving community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bond.

In March last year the FBI confirmed they were investigating why the charges were dropped.