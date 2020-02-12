Amber Rose has showed off a controversial tattoo.
The model and actress now has a permanent reminder of her children on her forehead.
The tattoo has the names of her children Bash and Slash written in a cursive font, the New York Post reports.
The 36-year-old debuted the tattoo in public while shopping in Los Angeles, however, she is yet to post a photo of the look on her social media accounts.
She shares her 7-year-old son Bash, real name Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.
She recently had her second child, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards in October last year.
Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber recently debuted a face tattoo of his own, which caused controversy.
He got the word "misunderstood" inked on his right cheek under his eye.
"It says misunderstood, because that's how I felt my entire life," he explained on social media.
The tattoo attracted several negative comments and prompted Gerber to go on Instagram Live to address the haters.
"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think it's a pretty obvious thing," he said.
Other celebrities also have prominent face tattoos.
Post Malone recently added more ink to his face – a buzz saw design complete with bright red blood drops.
Fellow singer Aaron Carter also shared his elaborate Medusa face tattoo late last year.