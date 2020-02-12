Amber Rose has showed off a controversial tattoo.

The model and actress now has a permanent reminder of her children on her forehead.

The tattoo has the names of her children Bash and Slash written in a cursive font, the New York Post reports.

The 36-year-old debuted the tattoo in public while shopping in Los Angeles, however, she is yet to post a photo of the look on her social media accounts.

She shares her 7-year-old son Bash, real name Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Advertisement

She recently had her second child, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards in October last year.

Amber Rose showed off her new ink while being filmed shopping for sneakers. Photo / Youtube

Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber recently debuted a face tattoo of his own, which caused controversy.

He got the word "misunderstood" inked on his right cheek under his eye.

"It says misunderstood, because that's how I felt my entire life," he explained on social media.

The tattoo attracted several negative comments and prompted Gerber to go on Instagram Live to address the haters.

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think it's a pretty obvious thing," he said.



Other celebrities also have prominent face tattoos.

Post Malone recently added more ink to his face – a buzz saw design complete with bright red blood drops.

Fellow singer Aaron Carter also shared his elaborate Medusa face tattoo late last year.