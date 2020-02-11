

An opening act that was chided by Sir Elton John for waking him up at his Mission Estate Concert in Napier is off the bill for the superstar's second concert on Saturday.

Mission Concert Management Garry Craft said the decision was made to cut Hawke's Bay band Badger because there was not enough time for all of the opening acts to play.

"We've had to re-adjust the schedule for the day and unfortunately can't fit them in," Craft said.

Badger had opened for Elton John at his Waitangi Day concert and were set to perform this weekend.

But their time on stage was cut short by 15 minutes - and Badger claimed it was because their music woke the music legend up from his pre-gig nap.

John, 72, is famous for his pre-gig ritual of arriving at the venue and taking a nap.

Badger posted the news on their Facebook page, with a sad-face emoji.

Badger will no longer be opening at the Elton John concert due to re-scheduling. Photo / Badger

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank The Mission for having us back again last Thursday for a record third time! Always a pleasure and we look forward to finding out who next years big act is soon," Badger said in a Facebook post.

Strech and Danica Bryant will still be opening at the concert.

Representatives for Sir Elton John have not responded to a Hawke's Bay Today request for comment.