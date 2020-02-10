By RNZ

Taika Waititi has described to RNZ his Oscar win in typically understated Kiwi style, saying it left him on stage in a rare moment of being lost for words.

Waititi won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at last night's ceremony, dedicating it in his acceptance speech to "all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art, and dance, and do stories".

He and wife Chelsea Winstanley - who were the first Māori to be nominated as producers for Best Picture - told RNZ Checkpoint's Lisa Owen it was "pretty awesome" to win, but standing up in front of all those people was horrible.

"Horrible ... everything you think you're gonna say you forget and then you're just standing there and you just want to get off as soon as possible.

"It wasn't really nerves, like I was stood up there stunnedly for a long time but it's just, I'm not usually lost for words and that was one of those rare moments my brain didn't work."

Owen asked where the trophy was.

"Somewhere, I left it somewhere ... I've still gotta find my mum. I'll find my mum first then I'll find that statue."

Taika Waititi accepts the award for 'Jojo Rabbit' at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

He said he felt the award was a recognition of the decade spent making the film.

"I wrote it in 2010 and then it took a long time to get it made ... and also because it's writing which is a thing where I don't relally put myself out there as a writer, it made me feel like maybe I should just say I'm a writer now."

He said it was a message for indigenous kids to just keep pursuing the arts.

"Growing up in New Zealand - it's different now but I think when we were kids it was a harder thing to get into the arts and to be taken seriously when at a certain age you're told to put down your pens and stop writing stories and start doing 'real world subjects'.

"And I never really agreed with that, and my parents never really agreed with that either and I'm really grateful to them for encouraging me to pursue the arts."

Winstanley has produced award-winning titles including the short films Night Shift and Meathead, and features What We do in the Shadows, the documentary Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen about film-maker and activist Merata Mita.

Producer Carthew Neal and filmmaker Taika Waititi. Photo / Getty Images

She also wrote and directed as one of the eight wāhine directors behind Waru, for which they received the New Zealand Film Commission's first Māori Screen Excellence Award.

She said the pressure was now off and it was great to be able to celebrate all the New Zealanders who had been nominated.

"It's an amazing feat for so many Kiwis and we've got so many peopel to be thankful for. We didnt' get here on our ownt hat's for sure, you know.

- RNZ