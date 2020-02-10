The biggest Oscars twist has come early – and not from a surprise win.
A look of confusion tinged with concern washed over the audience as Eminem popped up on stage for a performance of Lose Yourself, 17 years after it won best original song.
Unlikely choice of entertainment aside, the star was barely recognisable with a full beard and larger build from the lanky, bleach blonde kid who rose to fame in the late 90s.
Taking the stage following a montage of iconic movie music, Marshall Bruce Mathers, known as Eminem, performed the catchy track with aplomb, but it was the audience who looked as though they'd lost themselves briefly.
And the award for the greatest reaction goes to Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish:
Over on Twitter, the confused sentiment was echoed: