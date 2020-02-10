The biggest Oscars twist has come early – and not from a surprise win.

A look of confusion tinged with concern washed over the audience as Eminem popped up on stage for a performance of Lose Yourself, 17 years after it won best original song.

Unlikely choice of entertainment aside, the star was barely recognisable with a full beard and larger build from the lanky, bleach blonde kid who rose to fame in the late 90s.

Idina Menzel confused by Eminem's performance. Photo / Channel 7

If he didn't sound exactly the same, we'd say this was an impostor. Photo / Getty Images

Taking the stage following a montage of iconic movie music, Marshall Bruce Mathers, known as Eminem, performed the catchy track with aplomb, but it was the audience who looked as though they'd lost themselves briefly.

And the award for the greatest reaction goes to Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish:

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas looked very unsure about the situation. Photo / Channel 7

Over on Twitter, the confused sentiment was echoed:

the reactions to that Eminem performance were so good #Oscars pic.twitter.com/981WiI8mix — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

Literally everyone in the audience watching Eminem on the #oscars pic.twitter.com/kHcqIOZjTa — c🍳lin (@colinb335) February 10, 2020