Taika Waititi has won an Academy Award.

His film Jojo Rabbit picked up Best Adapted Screenplay.

During his acceptance speech Waititi thanks his mother before admitting he had lost her in the auditorium, "hours ago".

He also expressed surprise at the weight of the statue.

"This is really light," he said. "This one's light. It's supposed to be heavy."

During a speech where nerves began to get the better of him he revealed that his mum was responsible for his Oscar winning adaptation.

"Thank you for being my mother and for giving me the book that I adapted," he said. "This film wouldn't have existed without you doing that."

He also said he wanted to thank many people but joked that he wouldn't "because I can't remember them."

To finish his speech he said, "That's it. This is really great," before delivering an inspiring message.

"This is for all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and tell stories that you can make it here."