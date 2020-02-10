Keanu Reeves took his mother as his date at the 2020 Oscars.

Before the ceremony, the actor was spotted strutting the 92nd Academy Awards' red carpet with his mum, Patricia Taylor.

Reeves was seen looking charming as always in a suave black tuxedo as his mum donned a stunning white suit with beige heels.

Keanu Reeves arrives at the Oscars. Photo / AP

Upon arriving at the red carpet, the actor spoke with E! host Ryan Seacrest about the night ahead.

"It's getting chaotic on the red carpet," Seacrest told the actor. "I think the chaos is fun," Reeves responded.

He also asked the actor about the hundreds of fans screaming out his name as they watched him on the red carpet to which he said: "It's very kind, very nice."

Seacrest brought up Toy Story 4 and asked the actor, who voiced Duke Caboom, if he found animated work more challenging than live-action which he answered: "It's not either more or less challenging, it's just ... I mean, you can't use your face or your facial expressions, so you're losing part of the toolkit. But it was a lot of fun to do."

Patricia Taylor, left, and Keanu Reeves arrive at the Oscars. Photo / AP

Toy Story 4 has won the award for Best Animated Feature.

Most recently, it was announced that Matrix 4 was officially happening, with Lana Wachowski set to direct the film.

Seacrest took the opportunity to ask Reeves mum about the new film as Reeves has kept tight-lipped since the announcement.

She answered: "Nothing. [I can only talk about] Matrix, Matrix 2 and Matrix 3."