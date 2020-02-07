Customers moaned, Netflix listened.

Today, the streaming service giant announced to Verge that subscribers would finally have the option turn off autoplay on their screens.

The new feature, which is also available to Kiwis, allows watchers to turn off the annoying autoplay previews that blast out while browsing through the service's collection of movies and TV series.

"Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much," Netflix shared on Twitter.

"We've heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix."

Fans are stoked with Netflix's new settings improvement.

Back in 2014, Netflix allowed users to disable the autoplay feature to stop the next episode from automatically screening.