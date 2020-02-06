It's supposed to be the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour but Elton John has only briefly said 'goodbye' to adoring fans in Hawke's Bay.

The Rocket Man delivered a hit packed set in front of a sold out crowd at Napier's Mission Estate Winery on Waitangi Day, and will be back on February 15 to do it all again.

Both events are sold out.

The Hawke's Bay weather was perfect for the first Mission concert, dropping 10 or so degrees after a week that had seen temperatures hit an energy sapping 37.4 degrees C.

Concert goers reported a great atmosphere, with the thousands stationed on the banks at the Mission's natural amphitheatre on their feet from the outset.

Hits like Candle in the Wind also had the crowd singing along.

Concert goers were impressed with the quality of Sir Elton's live performance, with the songs sounding just like they do on his albums.

"It was pretty special, really, to see someone who has been around for a while ... songs that I have known for ever, from the 1970s,'' one fan told Hawke's Bay Today.

"He's 72 and he can still belt out a bloody good tune!"

Despite the 20,000 plus crowd, queues for alcohol and water seemed to move at an acceptable pace for the fans.

Super fan Louise Badcock had travelled from Devon, England to see Elton John perform for the first time and had a good view from on the bank.

"It was absolutely wonderful, it met all my expectations, " she said.

"Everybody was there for the same reason and everyone was singing along, it was just wonderful," she said.

Her favourite song? Daniel. "(It's) just a nice song really".

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman said three people were taken to Hawke's Bay hospital from the event. Two were in a moderate condition, after becoming intoxicated.

A third person was reportedly in a critical condition due to a medical event.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is taking in more than 300 shows across five continents. When it ends, throughout his career, Elton John will have performed more than 4000 shows in more than 80 countries.

Elton John performs again in Napier on February 15, before heading to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium for three nights on February 16, 18 and 20.

