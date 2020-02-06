Three of the biggest names in rock music have confirmed they are touring New Zealand.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are all coming to New Zealand in November, co-headlining "The Hella Mega Tour."

The bands are playing two stadium shows together, the first in Dunedin at Forsyth Barr Stadium on November 20 and the second in Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium on November 22.

The dates are part of a global tour with the three bands which begins in June in Paris and makes stops in Europe and the UK as well as a 20-city North American tour.

The tour artwork for The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer. Photo / Supplied

Green Day is touring in support of their 13th studio album Father Of All which is released today.

The five-time Grammy-award winning band have sold over 70 million albums worldwide.

Rolling Stone magazine says "Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of KISS, and that doesn't seem to be changing. " Entertainment Weekly calls the group " the most influential band of our generation.

Green Day last played here at Auckland's Spark Arena in 2017.

Fall Out Boy recently released a Greatest Hits album. Photo / Brendan Walter / Supplied

Fall Out Boy's hit singles include Sugar We're Going Down and Thnks fr th Mmrs. The band's latest album Mania was nominated for a Grammy Award for best rock album.

Levelling out the all-star rock lineup is Weezer. The band are gearing up for the release of their 14th album Van Weezer, which is slated for release in May this year. Their latest single The End of the Game was released in September. The band's mega-hits include Say It Ain't So, Island In the Sun and Beverley Hills.

Weezer are releasing a new album in May. Photo / Supplied

The band was last in the country in 2018 when they supported the Foo Fighters at their Mt Smart Stadium show.

Earlier this week, all three bands teased the tour announcement on Twitter, posting New Zealand and Australia flag emojis as well as a smiley face with a hand over its mouth.

Fans on Twitter went wild, with one Twitter user replying "I will be welcoming you back with open arms," and another revealing how they "can't wait for you fellas to be back in NZ!"

The bands have also announced tour dates in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Tickets go on sale next week.