Three of the most iconic rock bands made a sneaky announcement on Twitter that they will be making their way to New Zealand to perform live.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer revealed their tour plans in a series of tweets by posting both the New Zealand and Australian flags.

The rock legends begin their "Hella Mega Tour" on June 13 in France before touring the rest of Europe and America.

Dates are yet to be confirmed for when Kiwis will be blessed by one of the biggest rock concerts of the year.

Fans on Twitter have already gone wild, with one Twitter user replying "I will be welcoming you back with open arms," and another revealing how they "can't wait for you fellas to be back in NZ!"