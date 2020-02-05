Lily McManus has slammed the threesome comments a contestant made after she was announced as the second New Zealand Bachelorette star.

On Sunday night's episode, Glenn Richards appeared to have misunderstood the new "double Bachelorette" set-up and made lewd comments about being with both women.

"I haven't had two women at the same time yet, this could be my chance," he told the camera.

After asking original Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster if she and Lily were "together", the personal trainer then asked the doctor if she and Lily were looking for a man "each" or if it was a "two for one" deal.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• The Bachelorette NZ episode four: Lily McManus joins, Liam boasts and Glenn requests a threesome

• 'It's a shame': Lily McManus speaks out on double-Bachelorette backlash

• Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster speaks out on second Bachelorette shock twist

• The Bachelorette NZ: The doctor's order - the eligible bachelors, rated

"There's something that Lesina's not telling everyone. Like, maybe she's into girls, you know? That's what I'm actually hoping for. It's like a two-for-one special, my dream come true!" he said to the camera.

He then pressed Lesina to clarify if she and Lily were "just friends".

Although she ended up giving Richards a rose, McManus told Stuff she was disgusted by his comments.

"It's a TV show and I see how they can manipulate things ... but what he said was what he said, it was kind of disgusting," she said.

She added that Richards would probably regret his statements in future.

Aucklander Glenn Richards is a personal trainer. Photo / TVNZ

In a statement provided by broadcaster TVNZ, Richards said he was "just trying to have some fun with the situation".

"I'm a light-hearted kind of guy and I love a bit of banter, and that's obviously not coming through on the show unfortunately," he said.

Advertisement

"I was joking around with those comments and definitely didn't mean anything by it, or to cause any offence – especially to Lily or Lesina."

After the episode aired, viewers took to social media to criticise the contestant.

the bachelorette glenn is so slimy looking how can they look past that on top of how he acts 😭 he shoulda been booted after those weird threesome questions and gross 'rap' — not dumb or litty 🃏 (@j_hnnyseo) February 3, 2020

"Glenn has got to go," wrote one on Facebook.

"Urghhhh why is Glenn from The Bachelorette such a creep?!" wrote another.

Tune in to The Bachelorette NZ again tonight at 7.30pm, and in the meantime subscribe to the official Bachelorette podcast, Can I Steal You For A Second – hosted by Sinead Corcoran and Anna Henvest.