Australian Survivor: All-Stars viewers were stunned by an extreme rewards challenge during a recent episode that saw the cast in some very compromising positions.
Three players from each Survivor tribe wrestled each other on a floating deck in the ocean, attempting to push their opponents into the sea. They were playing for a trip to the 'Survivor store', an opportunity to score some much-needed basic and luxury items for their respective camps.
And boy, they went for it. Ever see one of those nature documentaries where a giant cobra slowly swallows an antelope? It was like watching that, mixed with softcore porn:
Poor Phoebe seemed to cop a particularly bad deal, pinned to the ground with her face in opponent Abbey's butt — Abbey then "twerked her way to victory," as host Jonathan LaPaglia cheerfully put it.
By the end of the intense challenge, many of the contestants appeared bruised and battered, one even bowing out with a painful knee injury.
It was … a lot:
I mean, the gifs alone: