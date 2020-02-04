Australian Survivor: All-Stars viewers were stunned by an extreme rewards challenge during a recent episode that saw the cast in some very compromising positions.

Three players from each Survivor tribe wrestled each other on a floating deck in the ocean, attempting to push their opponents into the sea. They were playing for a trip to the 'Survivor store', an opportunity to score some much-needed basic and luxury items for their respective camps.

And boy, they went for it. Ever see one of those nature documentaries where a giant cobra slowly swallows an antelope? It was like watching that, mixed with softcore porn:

Just two mates, wrestling. Photo / Supplied

Poor Phoebe seemed to cop a particularly bad deal, pinned to the ground with her face in opponent Abbey's butt — Abbey then "twerked her way to victory," as host Jonathan LaPaglia cheerfully put it.

Remember, these people are mainly subsisting on beans. Photo / Supplied

By the end of the intense challenge, many of the contestants appeared bruised and battered, one even bowing out with a painful knee injury.

It was … a lot:

This is basically gay porn. Loving it lol. #SurvivorAU — John McCready-Huntsman (@johnny_boy1988) February 4, 2020

The producers knew what they were doing with that challenge #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/EcjjrFkR6p — Weslee #TeamShonee (@WSpark98NZ) February 4, 2020

I mean, the gifs alone: