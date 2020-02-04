A UK musician has gone viral after sharing an adorable original song by his 3-year-old daughter that is breaking hearts around the world.

Tom Rosenthal took to Twitter to post the song he recorded with his daughter Fenn, saying she wrote the lyrics while he helped her with the tune.

"Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It's called 'Dinosaurs in Love'."

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

An epic prehistoric love story with an emotional gut-punch of a closing line, the song has it all, exploring universal themes of love, loss and... eating people.

Fenn sings:

Dinosaurs eating people

Dinosaurs in love

Dinosaurs having a party

They eat fruit and cucumber

They fell in love

They say 'thank you'

A big bang came

And they died

Dinosaurs dinosaurs fell in love

But they didn't say goodbyyye

But they didn't say Good Bye.

Oof. Not a dry eye in the house.

Humanity, stricken as we are by plague, flood and famine, responded with once voice - best summed up by the UK's Natural History Museum.

we're not crying you're crying https://t.co/tIzEtmCmmq — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) January 29, 2020

Rosenthal told CNN that he often composed songs with Fenn and her sister, saying he lets them "go wild with whatever is happening" and animals are a popular theme.

Previous songs include: "Tigers in the forest," "zebras in the zoo" and "elephants have a little nap".

But with climate change threatening our very existence, it was Fenn's pathos-heavy exploration of love's infinite power and life's fleeting span that really resonated.

"WHY IS THIS SO RELATABLE?!?!?!?" wrote one user as thousands of others shared their heartbreak in memes and GIFs.

“Dinosaurs fell in love, but they didn’t say goodbye...” pic.twitter.com/hQ5x97TLsy — Is my show on? (@ismyshowon) January 29, 2020

As calls flooded in for an official release, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots released a huge Broadway version of Fenn's smash hit.

Jimmy remixes the viral “Dinosaurs in Love” song posted by @tomrosenthal earlier this week #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/8PkQcIsMsz — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 31, 2020

Rosenthal responded to the outcry with an official Spotify release and music video, which doubles down on the historical inaccuracy of the song's opening line by showing a Stegosaurus greedily slurping up a golfer.

Fenn isn't letting her popularity go to her head, with her dad revealing that given she can just about count to 20 she can't really comprehend how many people have listened to her classic jam.

Rosenthal told CNN: "I told her that her grandma liked it and she wasn't that fussed about that."