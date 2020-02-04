No one could figure out who the man Lady Gaga was snuggling with on New Year's Eve, but after an Instagram post and a consistent man, her relationship status is now confirmed.

"We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!," the singer captioned the post.

Gaga is off the market to new beau Michael Polansky the CEO of Parker Group, a San Francisco-based organisation.

The couple was spotted leaving the Super Bowl on Monday after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Prior to this public sighting, Gaga was seen canoodling with Polansky over New Year's in Las Vegas. According to People magazine, the lovebirds were seen kissing for at least an hour at a steakhouse on the strip.

The second sighting of the pair was over the Super Bowl weekend in Miami, People magazine also reports.

The couple was spotted canoodling over New Years. Photo / Getty Images

This is Gaga's first relationship, despite rumours about a secret romance between the singer and Bradley Cooper, since she called it quits with ex-fiance Christian Carino last February.

"It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end," a source told People magazine. "There's no long dramatic story."