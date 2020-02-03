Mulan wowed with action while the newest Sonic the Hedgehog spot had us scratching our heads.

With the price of one 30-second ad during Super Bowl LIV rising to as much as US$5.6 million ($8.6

Mulan

Black Widow

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

Top Gun: Maverick

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Invisible Man

Sonic the Hedgehog

Related articles: