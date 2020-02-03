If your dog's the most talented pup in town, they could be in to win big.

The secret's out and the search is afoot (a-paw?) to find the most obedient, agile and entertaining pooch in New Zealand.

TVNZ is casting out the net for dogs and their owners to sign up for a new TV series.

If you think your furry friend is a winner, they could be contender in the canine competition offering a $100,000 winner-takes-all prize.

Dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds who are down to learn new tricks are welcome to apply - though human applicants need to be at least 18 years old.

To apply, head to tvnz.co.nz/woof and complete the online application by March 1, 2020.

The series will be produced by Great Southern.