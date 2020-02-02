The Irishman star Al Pacino suffered a fall while he was walking the BAFTAs red carpet.

The 79-year-old actor is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's mobster epic.

The star had to be helped to his feet by people around him. His 40-year-old girlfriend Meital Dohan was among those who helped the actor get up.

The cause of the fall was unknown, but he appeared to have difficulty climbing up the stairs, reports The Daily Mirror.

Advertisement

Fans joked online that not even the New Balance sneakers he was wearing could save him from the fall.

Look at Al Pacino going to the BAFTAS with his New Balance trainers on 😂 Oh and falling over 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CFeNGR2qH2 — Don (@DonOfTheDeadMk4) February 2, 2020

Pacino spoke with the BBC on the red carpet about The Irishman and working with Robert Deniro.

He told the reporters: "He's great. The thing with Robert is you can do anything."

Al Pacino on the red carpert. Photo / Getty Images

"He's so there in the scene, it's a pleasure for an actor to work with someone liked that.

Pacino last won a BAFTA award 44 years ago for The Godfather Part II.

The BAFTA awards are taking place in London and the ceremony is hosted by Graham Norton.

New Zealand filmmakers Taika Waititi and Anthony McCarten were nominated for best adapted screenplay. Waititi won over McCarten for Jojo Rabbit's screenplay.

Jojo Rabbit is up for six awards in total.

Advertisement

Todd Phillip's Joker is leading the nominations, up for 11 awards in total.