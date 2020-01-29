A cartoon that eerily predicted Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash has been removed by Comedy Central in the wake of this week's tragedy.

The 2016 episode titled End of Days, from the short-lived series Legends of Chamberlain Heights, depicted Bryant trying to crawl out of an upside-down helicopter that crashed into the ground.

During the scene, one of the main characters points out that it's Bryant in the helicopter before the basketballer pleads for help.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. Photo / Getty Images

The description for the episode is "A leaked sex tape causes a global internet blackout, and the Legends must find a way to survive the apocalypse."

Comedy Central has since pulled the episode from their online services, with the creators saying: "Out of respect for Kobe and his family we have removed the clip of him and ask that you please don't share it."

"RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today."

The episode is no longer available on Comedy Central's website or the network's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, some fans questioned why the episode was ever made, with one asking "where was the respect when it was created?"

