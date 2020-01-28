Jack Nicholson is devastated by the death of Kobe Bryant.

The 82-year-old actor is a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan and admitted the tragic passing of the basketball icon - who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other passengers on Sunday has left a "big hole in the wall".

Speaking to CBS Los Angeles, he said: "My reaction is the same as almost all of LA.

Kobe Bryant argues a call while Jack Nicholson looks on. Photo / Getty Images.
Kobe Bryant argues a call while Jack Nicholson looks on. Photo / Getty Images.

"Where we think everything's solid, there's a big hole in the wall. I was used to seeing and talking to Kobe that... it kills you. It's just a terrible event."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest actor recalled his first meeting with Kobe at New York's Madison Square Garden.

He joked: "I teased him the first time we met. I offered him a basketball and asked him if he wanted me to autograph it for him.

READ MORE:
Basketball: How Kobe Bryant made his millions and built a successful business empire
'Everything changed in a second' Ellen DeGeneres makes emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant
US authorities launch investigation into cause of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant
Video captures Kobe Bryant's chopper circling 'aggressively' before deadly crash

Jack Nicholson sits courtside as Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's jersey was retired at Staples Center. Photo / Getty Images.
Jack Nicholson sits courtside as Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's jersey was retired at Staples Center. Photo / Getty Images.

"He looked at me like I was crazy."

The Oscar-winning star was a regular fixture courtside throughout Kobe's 20-year stint with LA Lakers and he admitted he'll "miss" the late sportsman forever.

He said: "I sat right behind his jump shot on the left-hand side. I can see him going up and I can tell the first instant if it's going in.

"We'll think of him all the time and we'll miss him. He was just one of those touched people."

A number of other stars have also paid tribute to Kobe - who had three other daughters with his wife Vanessa - on social media.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Leonardo DiCapro posted on Twitter: "Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same."

Justin Bieber shared a throwback photo of himself with the sportsman and wrote on Instagram: "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day! Love you man!"

Kim Kardashian West posted: "My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it."

And her husband, Kanye West, wrote: "Kobe, We love you brother. We're praying for your family and appreciate the life you've lived and all the inspiration you gave."