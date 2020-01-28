What's the best nickname of a work colleague?

1.

I heard of a short policeman who was called Laptop because he was a small PC.

2. Girl at an old workplace became a manager, went mad with power and wrecked the place. Forever known as Chernobyl.

3. My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him The London eye.

4. In a firm of solicitors I worked for one of the lawyers was affectionately called Pepsi Max because he always got his clients the maximum sentence in court.

5. Guy I worked with ordered an arborio rice-based dish at a steak restaurant during his first week and was called Risotto for the next six years.

6. Surely the tale of a colleague called Wayne Bruce. Known as ManBat.

7. I've got a mate called Mambo because he once lived at No5.

Advertisement

8. Probably apocryphal but a lad called Brian who lost an eye in an accident and was then known thereafter as Bran.

9. Brothers called Soup and Stew (Soup wasn't quite as thick as Stew)

10. A miserable cleaner called The Grim Sweeper.

School's in. Game on! Photo / Supplied

Prankster and good guy

Actor Paul Newman, who was described by most who knew him as an affable man, had a mischievous streak that often manifested in practical jokes on his directors. Making the movie Exodus, Newman pranked director Otto Preminger by tossing a dummy off a building knowing Preminger would think it was him: Preminger collapsed in shock. While making the 1998 film Twilight with Gene Hackman and Susan Sarandon, Newman was surprised to discover that both he and Hackman were making considerably more than Sarandon, despite all three receiving equal billing. Sarandon told the BBC in 2018 that Newman then offered to give up a portion of his salary to make things equitable. (Via Mental Floss)

Movies are different from reality, here's how ...

1.

People getting punched hard in the head and just carrying on fighting like it's nothing.

2. People opening their front door three seconds after an unexpected knock, like they're just constantly standing behind the door, just in case.

3. When someone hides from bullets behind penetrable objects, like tables or a refrigerator door. Indiana Jones survive a nuclear blast in a fridge?