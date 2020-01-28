Rock bands The Offspring and Sum 41 are heading to New Zealand this year.

The Offspring, who announced an Australian tour also, said they will be dropping by at Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday, April 28.

We're heading back out on the road with @Sum41 and bringing the tour to AUS and NZ! Ticket pre-sale begins Friday, January 31 at 9am local time. General on sale begins Monday, February 3 at 9am local time. See you in April! pic.twitter.com/tmiUgE6wMG — The Offspring (@offspring) January 27, 2020

The band will also be accompanied by Sum 41, who will be playing a one-hour set at the gig.

Early bird tickets are available from Friday 31 January, 11am.

General tickets are on sale from Monday, February 3, at 11am.