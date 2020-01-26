US Rapper JID cancels appearance at Laneway Festival

Laneway has lost another of its main acts with US rapper JID cancelling his appearance at the Auckland Anniversary Day festival.

Laneway organisers announced the cancellation via the festival's official Twitter page this afternoon, with local Auckland hip-hop collective Swidt named to replace JID on the bill at Albert Park tomorrow.

"Unfortunately @JIDsv has had to cancel his Laneway Auckland performance," the post explains.



"We are very very disappointed to announce this... but wish JID well.

"@swidtmusic will now perform at 4.20pm on the Rotunda Stage."

US Rapper JID has cancelled his slot at Laneway. Photo / Instagram.

Disappointed Laneway ticketholders seeking a refund were advised to email organisers at aucklandticketing@lanewayfestival.com.au before 5pm today.

The Herald has requested comment from Laneway organisers.

An official spokesperson told the Herald last week: "Any Ticket enquiries or refund requests please email aucklandlandticketing@lanewayfestival.com.au, a Laneway staff member will reply within 24 hours."

On their website, Laneway Festival state there are "no refunds for tickets except where required by the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993.

"No refunds or other compensation will be given if an advertised artist or act is changed, cancelled or the length or content of their performance is changed. "

JID will not be performing at Laneway tomorrow. Photo / Instagram.

Punters were quick to react to news of JID's withdrawal, taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

"JID CANCELLED LANEWAY BYE," tweeted one fan.

"omg JID cancelled laneway the day before BYE THATS SO TRASH I WAS GONNA SEE HIM," wrote another."

JID's cancellation comes after the 29-year-old complained recently on social media that he had been battling pain and needed to rest his vocals for two weeks with "meds and steroids".

It remains unclear whether JID will play his scheduled side show in Wellington at San Fran on January 31.

Accompanying a graphic video of JID discussing his health with a doctor, the rapper wrote: "On da big God ever since I got off tour I been in pain and nervous af about my voice, I toured 10 months of the 12 last year and I've essentially been touring every year since 2014(ab soul) and it took a toll, positively and negatively but all in all I should be fine, im on vocal rest for 2 weeks(vow of silence) with meds and steroids and sh*t.also We have to reschedule the battle vs. Denzel that was this weekend but I promise we will make it up to u guys very soon"

The news also follows the withdrawal from the line-up last week of headlining EDM act Rufus Du Sol.

The Australian trio were scheduled to play one of the main slots before they cancelled last Tuesday.

The band said in a statement: "Regrettably RÜFÜS DU SOL will be unable to appear at Laneway Festival in Auckland for reasons beyond their control.

"The band apologise to any fans this may inconvenience and are gutted to pull out, they hope to be back in New Zealand in 2020."

Laneway is scheduled to get underway at 11.30am tomorrow.