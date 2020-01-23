The Bachelorette New Zealand premieres on Monday, but a group of West Aucklanders couldn't wait, so they created their own take on the franchise.

Comedy video-maker Dre Skrila uploaded a "The Bachelorette: West Auckland edition" video to his YouTube channel.

The video already has more than 43,000 views.

The spoof features two dudes vying for the love of a West Auckland beauty.

It begins with one, played by Dre, putting his heart on the line.

"Straight up, give me the rose tomorrow oi," he pleads with the young woman.

His heartfelt moment is interrupted by the other finalist, Sonny, with a version of the infamous Bachelor line: "Can I talk to you for a second?"

Dre Skrila asks The Bachelorette to give him the final rose. Photo / YouTube

Sonny makes his case with the Bachelorette, and the insults begin.

"You should just give me the rose tomorrow night. He's not even a real Islander!"

Sonny ends his case by spilling what could be deciding information for the Bachelorette.

"Back in episode eight, he was telling me he doesn't like you, like straight up, just being real."

Then, it's the all-important final rose ceremony takes place, complete with dramatic pause before the lucky lad is revealed.

The Bachelorette makes her final decision: "So much has happened tonight. Who knows what's going to happen?"

We won't be publishing spoilers for the real thing, but we're probably okay to say that in this skit, Sonny gets the nod.

The shock, the horror as Sonny wins the heart of The Bachelorette. Photo / YouTube

Dre is livid and shoves the camera out of his face - and the epic insults take a wild turn.

"Get out of my face g! I used to go school with him, he didn't even play rugby...he used to ask everyone at the tuck shop, you gotta dollar, you gotta dollar?"

The losing Bachelor reflects on his experience on the show. Photo / YouTube

He calls Sonny outside for a fight - and the video cuts to Dre Skrila reflecting on his experience in the back of a car.

"I don't even care, like, life goes on ay? I could have hit that back on episode six, she was keen I already told the boys.

"I seen him [Sonny] walking around the mall one time in socks. They weren't even the same socks, they were odd socks!"

Quite what Westies will make of it remains to be seen.

Warning: Strong language



• The real Bachelorette New Zealand screens on TVNZ 2 from Monday.