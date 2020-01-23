Definitely perfect partners

Everything in this relationship is awesome. "My husband likes to hide Lego mini figs in our home decor to see how long it takes for me to notice. Most recently, I was gifted an old dollhouse that my grandmother and I made as a child. The other day I just happened to walk by it, and out of the corner of my eye, I see a Stormshadow GI Joe sitting in a rocking chair in the dollhouse. Apparently he's levelling up and I had no idea."

Fear of tech

What 80s sci-fi writers predicted about 2020: "Rudy Rucker's cult hit, Software (1983) was set in 2020. Robots — known as boppers — have become self-aware and fled to cities on the moon, while the humans left behind are uploading their consciousnesses to try to compete. But hidden within the high-tech drama lurk concerns that are strikingly familiar to ours: there's a palpable generational angst as ageing baby boomers struggle to find their place and identity in this rapidly changing world, and the humans' battle to be uploaded. It's pretty easy to see the roots of these hopes and fears — the 1980s were also a time of seemingly limitless and rapid technological change. Many people started the decade not really understanding what a computer was and ended it using them in many aspects of their daily lives. Microchips were suddenly in every household object and appliance, from refrigerators to microwave ovens, and video games and VCRs were redefining entertainment and how we interact with and consume it. It was an exciting time, but it also came with new anxieties, such as the very real fear that you had to keep up or be left behind by each new technological wave. It's a fear Software (and its sequels) captures perfectly, and one that, of course, still resonates today, making Rucker's techno-hippie characters and tripped-out, psychedelic prose feel relevant all over again." (Via medium.com)

Business-speak

"In the early 80s I worked for the NZ Employers Federation (now Business NZ)," writes a reader. "They employed one person full-time promoting TQM (total quality management). Best phrase I can remember was Thrusters, at Work and Income (or whatever it was called) early 90s, for high achievers in getting people off the dole."

Weather humour

Q: What's worse than raining cats and dogs?

A: Hailing taxis

(Beano comic, 1962)