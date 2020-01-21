It seems Jennifer Aniston had quite the Monday night after the Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

Soon after sending the internet into overdrive via an adorable red carpet snap with ex-husband Brad Pitt, The Morning Show star threw off her Dior gown and shared her joy for the world to see.

Taking to Instagram to joke about having to lie down in the back of the car to avoid wrinkles on her stunning silk gown, the former Friends star's "after" photo saw her dress draped over the edge of a marble bath, her heels plonked next to it on the ground and best actress in a drama series award perched atop the tub.

And – true to form – fans were quick to wonder whether Pitt was somehow involved.

"No wrinkles … harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let's get back to work!," The caption read.

Beneath the cheeky pic, one fan commented: "Did Brad take the picture?"

Another weighed in, "Is that Brad's bath?"

"Hope Brad took that dress off," one more said, while another joked: "I see Brad's jacket on the floor back there".

It comes after Aniston admitted it "means everything" to have the support of Brad Pitt after being told he had proudly watched her accept her Screen Actors Guild Award from backstage.

ET Canada spoke to Aniston shortly after she won Best Actress in A Drama Series, revealing to the star that her ex-husband had been smiling as he listened to her speech.

"You had a lot of people emotional while you were giving your speech, backstage here you had Brad Pitt watching that monitor, crying …" the reporter told the Morning Wars star.

"No!" a shocked Aniston replied in disbelief.

"What does it feel to have his support and all your friends support?" the ET reporter continued.

"God it means everything, we all grow up together, this whole room that's why their performances just moved me and excite me and allowed me to be here," Aniston said.

"It's fantastic we are part of a community together, now we get to go back to work. We are up at 4am and there for 16 hours and rinse and repeat, it's a lot of work. It's nice to have a night where you get to dressed up and celebrate each other."

Aniston was delighted to hear Pitt had been watching her from backstage. Photo / Twitter

The candid photo from backstage at the SAG awards sent the internet into an absolute frenzy, as eagle-eyed fans look for signs Aniston and Pitt have rekindled their iconic romance.

As Aniston accepted her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance on Morning Wars, backstage sleuths snapped her ex-husband Pitt watching the screen intently, looking proud as she gave her speech.

The former couple where also seen laughing and joking together after Pitt accepted his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.

The star had just left the stage himself after accepting his award and delivering a speech that had the crowd in stitches.

"I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile," the Hollywood heart-throb began, before hilariously referencing Quentin Tarantino's long-rumoured foot fetish.

"I want to thank my co-stars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet … seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," he quipped.

Elsewhere, the actor seemingly made a thinly veiled swipe at his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, joking about how his character in the film was a guy who "doesn't get on with his wife".

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part," Pitt, 56, said. "The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It's a big stretch. Big."

In the audience, Aniston chuckled as the camera panned to her table.

Pitt has admitted struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, opening up last year about his time spent in AA.

Shortly after Pitt left the stage, Friends star Aniston – who held her hands to her mouth in shock the moment her name was called, was on the verge of tears as she accepted her award.

Backstage, Pitt watched on proudly as she spoke of her beginnings as an actor, the footage promptly sending Twitter into overdrive.

Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston win her award has us dead? Dying? Done? #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/0va14ZoNn8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

A Brad Pitt / Jennifer Aniston story in two photos: pic.twitter.com/ORgd2zAoFh — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) January 20, 2020

The two have maintained a friendship since Pitt's divorce from Jolie – who he infamously left Aniston for in 2005, ending their marriage.

But after Pitt attended Aniston's 50th last year, fans have been watching intently for signs of romance this awards season – with today's ceremony offering the most hints yet.

Earlier this month, Pitt won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture and similarly cracked a joke about his love life during his acceptance speech.

"I wanted to bring my mum but I couldn't, because anyone I stand next to, they say I'm dating. And that would just be awkward," Pitt joked.

The camera quickly panned to Aniston who was spotted laughing in the crowd.