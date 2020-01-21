If you thought reality TV couldn't get any worse, think again.

Australia's version of Married At First Sight is set to screen a shocking storyline that sees a disgruntled husband clean the toilet with his wife's toothbrush.

Truck driver Dave Cannon reportedly caused chaos during filming last year when he carried out the disturbing act.

Cannon took the action as revenge for wife allegedly "leaving skid marks", reported Daily Mail Australia.

Although 31-year-old Cannon did it off-camera, he filmed it on his phone before sending it to the other grooms.

Then he put the toothbrush back for his wife, 32-year-old Hayley Vernon, to find without telling her where it had been.

When the show's producers discovered the footage it reportedly sparked a fight on set.

Daily Mail Australia reported that a source said the toothbrush incident was the "final straw" for Cannon and Vernon repeatedly behaved rudely and aggravated him with her "messy ways".

"He couldn't take much more and had reached breaking point," the source said.

The show premieres in New Zealand on February 9.