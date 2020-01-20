After a video of Prince Harry chatting to Disney CEO Bob Iger emerged just last week, footage has now been released showing him and Meghan discussing voiceover work with actor Jon Favreau.

It's gathered plenty of criticism on social media, according to Fox News.

(L-R) Meghan, Harry, Beyonce, Jay-Z and Jon Favreau. Photo / via video

The video shows Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, speaking with regular Disney collaborator Jon Favreau and pitching themselves for voiceover work.

"Next time anyone needs any voiceover work, we can make ourselves available," Harry told The Lion King director in the video.

"Anything like that. Just not Scar, That's a no to Scar," joked the prince.

In the video, Meghan laughed and added, "That's really why we're here, to pitch."

Favreau directed the recent version of The Jungle Book and created the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+. He also directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2, and starred as Happy Hogan in several Marvel movies.

Prince Harry, left, with Meghan Markle's, far left, talking to The Lion King director Jon Favreau, right, during the movie's premiere in July, as Beyonce watches on. Photo / via video

Days after news of Meghan's rumoured deal with Netflix emerged, footage was released showing the royals pitching themselves to a Hollywood director. Photo / AP

This video comes days after footage was released of Harry speaking with Bob Iger about collaborating.

"You know, she does voiceovers," Harry told Iger, 68, gesturing to his wife.

"Oh really, I did not know that," Iger said.

"She's really interested," said Harry.

"We'd love to try," Iger replied.

Both videos are of conversations that took place at the Lion King premiere. The event served as a collaboration between Disney and the royals to raise funds for Harry's African wildlife conservation initiatives.

Social media users labelled the moment "cringey", suggesting that Beyonce, who was standing close by, looked uncomfortable during the conversation.

The videos both came to light after an announcement that Meghan had signed a deal with Disney to do voiceover work on an upcoming mystery project.

The voiceover work would be done in exchange for a donation to charity in Botswana.