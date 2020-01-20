Heather du Plessis-Allan has revealed the personal heartbreak that dominated her summer holidays.

The host of Newstalk ZB's Drive show ended her 2019 season a week earlier than anticipated. Returning to the airwaves today, du Plessis-Allan told her audience that it has been a tough summer for her family.

"My stepfather died on holiday overseas ten days before Christmas, which is why I rushed away so suddenly," she explained.

"And while we were there, five days later, my father's wife called to tell us from Levin that he'd also passed away."

She said that her stepdad, a Lieutenant Colonel in the NZ Army , was buried this past Sunday in a full military service, while her father will be sent off in Levin tomorrow.

Du Plessis-Allan said that she is not bringing it up in order to get sympathy, but to thank those who have been compassionate over the last five weeks.

"All the people who offered to feed Gareth Morgan the cat when we had to dash off. My boss who surprised me at the funeral on Saturday. All my friends who've given me hugs. People have been lovely."

She said that she hopes they are through the worst of it now. "Onwards and upwards from here, and let's hope this year is a better one for all of us."

This article was originally published on Newstalk ZB and is republished here with permission.