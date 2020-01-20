It has been a full year since All Blacks star Beauden Barrett tied the knot with his longtime partner Hannah Laity.

The lovebirds wed at the luxurious Hurakia Lodge on Rakino Island in Auckland over the weekend and to celebrate their first wedding anniversary they decided to share some stunning never-before-seen snaps from their big day.

The beautiful photos show the newlyweds looking over the moon, Beauden sporting a classic black suit and bow tie, and Hannah looking gorgeous in a white wedding gown with a leaf lace design.

"One year married to this dreamboat and there is nothing that excites me more than the thought of spending the rest of our lives together," Hannah wrote alongside the snap.

"Some people say the first year of marriage is the hardest but to be honest it has been an absolute breeze.

"You are the most patient, kind and compassionate person I have ever met and you inspire me every day. I can promise you I'll be looking at you like this when we're old and crusty xxx"

Beauden also shared a photo of his bride, writing alongside it: "One year ago."

Among the guests attending the nuptials included Beauden's teammates, All Blacks Israel Dagg, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick, Damian McKenzie, Luke Romano and Anton Lienert-Brown, and of course Barrett's brothers Scott and Jordie.

Happy Anniversary, Beauden and Hannah!

This article originally appeared on The Hits and is republished here with permission.