American singer and songwriter David Olney has died aged 71 while in the middle of a performance at a festival in Florida.

During his third song, Olney paused, apologised and closed his eyes before passing away.

He was performing alongside Amy Rigby and Scott Miller at the annual 30A Songwriters Festival.

His publicist confirmed his death, according to Rolling Stone.

Shortly after he died, Rigby took to Facebook, opening up about the singer's final moments.

She said despite heartbreaking tragedy, his final moments were "graceful and dignified".

Olney was giving his second festival performance of the day.

"Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologised, and shut his eyes," Rigby wrote on Facebook.

He was very still, sitting upright with his guitar on, wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful rust suede jacket we laughed about because it was raining like hell outside the boathouse where we were playing.

"I just want the picture to be as graceful and dignified as it was because it at first looked like he was just taking a moment," she continued.

"Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say we needed to revive him. Doctors in the audience and 30A folks were all working so hard to get him to come to ... We all lost someone important last night."