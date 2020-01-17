Millie Elder-Holmes, daughter of Dr Hinemoa Elder and late broadcaster Sir Paul Holmes, has marked the seventh anniversary of her father's knighthood with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Alongside two images of the pair, Elder-Holmes wrote a touching tribute explaining "On this day 7 years ago January 16 my dad, the man who grew me up and taught me so much, Paul, schmoo was knighted for his services to broadcasting in New Zealand. A month later he was gone. And it still really really hurts."

Holmes lost her father to cancer when he was just 62, two weeks after receiving his knighthood.

Her post has received almost 8000 likes and support from followers including one who wrote: "Beautiful words. This is exactly what I go through after loosing my Dad 14 months ago."

Advertisement

And another who shared: "I can def say theres been no journalist to grace our screens with his pizazz and personality. (sic)"

READ MORE: • The life and times of Sir Paul Holmes

Elder Holmes is a lifestyle and wellness influencer based in Greece, where her parents met, but has spent the summer at home in New Zealand, mainly on Waiheke Island with her mother.

Before arriving in New Zealand at the end of last year she shared that "For the first time in 5 or so years after the loss of my dad and my partner so close together these holidays seem worth celebrating."