Dumb fights with family

US talkshow host Jimmy Fallon kicked off #DumbestFamilyFight

1. The day the clocks turned back for daylight saving. Members of my family kept arguing about what time we should feed the cat so she wouldn't be confused.

2. My sister once screamed at me for an entire car ride because I was looking out her window. To this day my whole family will randomly yell "DON'T LOOK OUT MY WINDOW" at each other.

3. My mother once had the entire extended family in a feud over who took a picture of their bum with her phone. Cousins were turning on each other. Bumgate was brutal. Turns out she'd accidentally taken a picture of her own hand.

4. On Christmas Eve, we were playing Trivial Pursuit and my mum and dad argued over the pronunciation of the word phalanges. My mum got mad, got up and left and kicked the Trivial Pursuit box on the ground, and broke her toes ... two phalanges if you will.

5. My dad claimed that in the case of a zombie apocalypse, he would abandon his family and fend for himself. Let's just say that didn't go down well with my mother.

6. In our 30s my twin sister described to me an incident in high school that she'd never forgiven me for. It happened on the balcony of our school cafeteria. The cafeteria didn't have a balcony. It was a dream and she'd been upset about it for 15 years.

Following the tree blocking the path in St Heliers, this fallen flame tree is in Waiata Reserve in Remuera. Photo / Supplied

Following the tree blocking the path in St Heliers, this fallen flame tree is in Waiata Reserve in Remuera. Mark writes: "It blew down about five months ago and has been sitting there as shown since then. Late in the year someone from the council came and put warning tape right around the tree. Not sure what this was supposed to achieve as the tree can't fall down any further."

Cats replace God

Cat lovers are less likely to go to church, according to a new study. Researchers found that many cat owners see their pets as a "God substitute". The study of more than 2000 people in the US found that those who never visited a place of worship own two pets on average, while faithful worshippers have 1.4. "Cats are very God-like," said professor Samuel Perry, from the University of Oklahoma.