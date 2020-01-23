Stuck for something to watch? Here's the Herald entertainment team's picks for the weekend.

Star Trek: Picard (Amazon Prime Video)

Sir Patrick Stewart is boldly going exactly where he's been before - retaking the helm as Starfleet Commander Jean-Luc Picard. In the new series Star Trek: Picard, Stewart returns to the role he played for seven seasons in Star Trek: The Next Generation, but 20 years on, fans can follow the iconic character into a new chapter of his life; Picard is running his family's winery until some old friends - and enemies - show up. Episodes released weekly from today.

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Netflix)

You've read the headlines, now watch the series and judge for yourself. Hollywood A-lister and "wellness guru" Gwyneth Paltrow brings her Goop empire to TV, exploring everything from psychedelics to something called "energy work" and everything in between. Even Netflix describes the series as "provocative", so it's clear the makers are leaning into the woo-woo and embracing the quirky. First six episodes streaming from today.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle brand has expanded into television in a new Netflix series. Photo / Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

The New Pope (Neon)

It's been three years since we left Jude Law's Pope Pius XIII in a coma but this second, scandalous series set deep inside the Catholic church is finally here. Mopping up the mess Pius made is, yes, the new Pope, John Paul III (John Malkovich), who brings some calmness and sophistication to the Vatican after his predecessor's salacious reign. Look out for appearances by Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson. Episodes released weekly on Thursdays.

Next In Fashion (Netflix)

Fashion is serious business in this new competition series. Hosted by English duo Tan France (Queer Eye) and model/designer Alexa Chung, 18 designers fight to become the next big name in the cut-throat industry. Each challenge focuses on a design trend that has influenced the way we dress and the winner will take away $250,000 and the chance to debut a collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. So, a bit like Project Runway then … All 10 episodes stream from Wednesday.