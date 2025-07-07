David Killick played a pathologist in A Touch of Frost. Photo / ITV

British actor David Killick has died, aged 87.

The veteran actor – whose roles included Mess President in season five of The Crown and a pathologist in A Touch of Frost – died on Friday in a north London hospice, his agent has confirmed.

Killick’s representative announced in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our much loved friend and client David Killick, who died peacefully on Friday 4th July at St John’s Hospice, North London after a short illness.

“David was an actor for over 60 years, loved the business and his fellow actors, and was loved and respected in his turn by all who were lucky enough to work with him.”

“He will be sorely missed.“