Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

The Crown actor dead at 87

NZ Herald
Quick Read

David Killick played a pathologist in A Touch of Frost. Photo / ITV

David Killick played a pathologist in A Touch of Frost. Photo / ITV

British actor David Killick has died, aged 87.

The veteran actor – whose roles included Mess President in season five of The Crown and a pathologist in A Touch of Frost – died on Friday in a north London hospice, his agent has confirmed.

Killick’s representative announced in a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment