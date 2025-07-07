Julian McMahon passed away at age 56 after a private battle with cancer, his widow confirmed. Photo / Getty Images

Details of Julian McMahon’s net worth have been revealed following his tragic death at age 56.

The Australian star passed away last week following a secret battle with cancer, as confirmed in a statement released by his widow Kelly Paniagua on Friday.

McMahon reportedly left behind a fortune of US$16 million ($26.6m), amassed throughout his successful three-decade career in Hollywood and a savvy move in real estate.

He was earning around US$192,000 ($319,893.12) per episode in his leading role as Dr Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck back in 2007, but that figure later doubled. He won a Golden Globe for his performance in the series.

McMahon also had a lead role in TV series Charmed and starred in Fantastic Four, Chasing Sleep, Premonition and Swinging Safari.