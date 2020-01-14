The nine-year relationship between High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler is over, multiple outlets report.

In recent months it seems the pair have been spending less time together. Hudgens, 31, has been filming The Princess Switch 2 overseas from her beau.

Butler, 28, is also believed to have started production for the Elvis Presley biopic that is due to hit screens in 2021.

Throughout the couple's relationship, Hudgens regularly shared photos of them on social media, but it has not gone unnoticed that in recent months Butler has been absent since Halloween.

Advertisement

Their last photo together was posted on Halloween. Photo / Instagram

In January 2019, Hudgens revealed to Cosmopolitan UK how hard it was for the couple to be separated when they are both working.

"It's eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]. The longest we've been apart was four months. It sucks!"

The pair have shared multiple special moments on social media over the past nine years. Photo / Instagram

"You start hating hearing yourself say 'I miss you'. But if it's your person, you make it work."

The celebrity couple's romance sparked in September 2011, a year after her split with High School Musical co-star Zac Efron. After their first PDA in 2011, the duo became inseparable.