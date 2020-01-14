Aussie pop star Sia had opened up about the time she propositioned superstar DJ Diplo for some "no-strings sex".

The longtime friends now collaborate as part of a supergroup called LSD with British musician and rapper Labrinth (LSD stands for Labrinth, Sia & Diplo).

Speaking to GQ magazine, Sia revealed Diplo is "one of the five people that I'm sexually attracted to but given her aversion to relationships, she only wanted something casual.

She said, "Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot.

"This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship . … If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

She didn't reveal whether anything came of it, however.

Similar to Sia, Diplo has also stopped focusing on relationships and is instead channelling his love toward his children as well.

The Grammy winner has two children with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhard; Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6.

He says, "I think I found true love with my kids. I get lonely sometimes, I might have bouts of depression. But my kids, they love me. And they can't escape me.

"Any girlfriend would end up breaking up with me because I'm so busy, and I'm just a bad boyfriend. My kids, they literally can't. My job is to be good to them."