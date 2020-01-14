Reggae legend Shaggy has revealed that he was asked to appear on Rihanna's new album, fitting for her ninth album's anticipated dancehall feel.

But "Mr. Boombastic" and RiRi won't be collaborating anytime soon, writes the New York Post.

The Jamaican star said Rihanna had asked him to audition for a spot on her new album, but he felt it was beneath him.

"They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah," he told the UK's Daily Star, according to MadameNoire.

"There's a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn't need to audition to be on the record, I'll leave that to younger guys."

Rihanna's fans have been awaiting new music since her 2016 album Anti. Photo / Getty

But there's no hard feelings between the artists, as the 51-year-old added, "But from what I hear it should be good!"

Rihanna's fans have been eagerly waiting for new music since her 2016 Grammy-nominated album Anti. She's since focused on her business goals over her music, bringing out both Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty lingerie over the past three years.