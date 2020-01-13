Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit is up for six awards at this year's Oscars, and the New Zealander has shared his reaction to the news.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi said: "It's been one of the (only) Monday mornings where I felt like I wanted to wake up,".

He says he phone has been "blowing up" since the news broke.

"I've had eight texts. It's been incredible.

"Eight whole texts! All of them are from my mum," he told THR.

Jojo Rabbit is about a young boy in Nazi Germany who has Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi, as his imaginary friend.

Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis in a scene from Jojo Rabbit. Photo / Twentieth Century Fox

The 44-year-old also highlighted how important the movie is, and says he loves that Jojo Rabbit is "the underdog film" this awards season.

The director told the publication: "I'm from New Zealand, so we try not to take anything seriously, but this is quite a big deal.

"It's really in keeping with how we in New Zealand approach our work. We kind of go under the radar."

Jojo Rabbit trailer. Video / Fox Searchlight

Jojo Rabbit is nominated for best picture, best costume design, best film editing, best production design, and best-adapted screenplay.

Scarlett Johansson picked up a nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the movie.

Waititi's nomination for best picture and best adapted screenplay means he is personally nominated for two Oscars.

He is nominated for best-adapted screenplay alongside fellow New Zealander Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes.

The Oscars ceremony takes place in Hollywood on February 10 NZ time.