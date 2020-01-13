Mental health champion and comedian Mike King thought his days were numbered in a nasty crash when his motorcycle hit an oil patch on the road.

King suffered nine broken ribs, broke his collarbone and punctured a lung in the accident on State Highway 2, near Fisher Rd, in Netherton on Friday, January 3.

The 57-year-old is still recovering after surgery at Waikato Hospital.

Politician and former broadcaster Willie Jackson shared a photo of himself visiting King in hospital last night - with King sporting bandages on his right side and shoulder and his left arm.

"I was so pleased to see my old mate Mike King come through his motorbike accident... he told me he thought he was on the way out," Jackson wrote.

"He was in excruciating pain in the first few days after the accident, but now he said he was back and ready to continue his fight for the thousands in this country who suffer from mental illness."

Emergency services were called to scene, near Paeroa, after reports of a crash about 11.35am that day.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

King earlier said that he had not been speeding and had been going between 80-90km/h in a 100km/h zone.

However, there had been a downpour in the area shortly before the crash.

"Despite the roads being packed with holidaymakers, I am thankful no other vehicles were involved," he said at the time.

The crash comes after King suffered minor injuries when he came off his motorcycle in an incident last year.