Mission Concert promoters have given the big Mission Concerts 2020 opportunity to six Hawke's Bay acts ranging from a group of ageing rockers with origins dating back almost 30 years and a bubbling new act just launching herself into the recording scene.

The support acts for the unprecedented three concerts next month include rockers Mid Life Crisis who will be one of three opening acts for the Michael Buble show on February 1 and up-and-coming Napier singer-song writer Danica Bryant, who will open for both Sir Elton John concerts, on Waitangi day nine days later on February 15.

Only one act will perform open for both stars, being duo Stretch, while Badger, veterans of the Dixie Chicks at The Mission in 2017 and Phil Collins last February return to do both of the Sir Elton concerts, as will the only outsider, Australian performer Tate Sheridan, who has been booked for the full Australasian segment of Sir Elton's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour.

Napier singer Lady Larisa will do the mid-afternoon opening slot for the Buble concert and Delaney Davidson, returns to the Mission for Waitangi Day Sir Elton concert, having also performed at the Mission last year.

Advertisement

A feature on Danica Bryant appears in Vibe, Hawke's Bay Today, on Wednesday.