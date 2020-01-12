Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has signed on to record a voiceover for an upcoming Disney project, just weeks after Prince Harry was overheard pitching her talents to Disney boss Robert Iger.

In footage which has resurfaced on Twitter this week, the royal couple can be seen at the London premiere of the Lion King with Meghan hugging superstar Beyonce, and Harry talking into Iger's ear.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger. Photo / Getty Images

An onlooker caught the conversation on tape, in which Harry can be heard boasting of Meghan's talent and touting her interest in voiceover work.

READ MORE:

• Megxit: Prince Philip's frustration - 'what the hell are they playing at?'

• Harry and Meghan: 'Megxit' won't move the needle on New Zealand republic debate, pundits say

• From the Palace to The Crown? Fans speculate 'real reason' for Megxit

• Britons muse on 'Megxit': 'Diana would be so proud'

Advertisement

He says: "You know she does voiceovers?"

Iger replies: "Oh really?" and later adds, "I did not know that."

Harry then says: "You seem surprised... but yeah, she's really interested," to which Iger replies: "Sure. We'd love to try. That's a great idea."

this is the extended version of that clip (audio boosted) with Harry chatting up Disney CEO Bob Iger for a job for Meghan Markle as the Duchess chats up Beyonce and Jay-Z The event was in London on Sunday July 14, 2019. (that look 😲 on Susan Iger's face ) #Megxit pic.twitter.com/AzqjwsaoUm — not inklessPW ✩ (@inklessPW) January 12, 2020

That was in July. The deal was announced publicly on Sunday but according to the Times of London, Meghan recorded the voiceover before the royal couple left for their six-week break to Canada to celebrate Christmas.

As royals are barred from working for money, Disney instead reportedly made a donation to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders.

This is Meghan's first acting role since the Suits star was forced to quit acting in 2017, in order to focus on her royal duties.