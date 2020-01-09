Chris and Liam Hemsworth stole the show at last night's Make It Rain – Fund the Firies Fundraiser in Byron Bay.

The brothers took to the stage with comedian (and fundraising legend) Celeste Barber at the event, which was held at The Beach Hotel, and raised money for the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades.

After giving Barber a well-deserved "Hemsworth sandwich" for raising more than $48 million through her Facebook fundraiser, Chris thanked the crowd for buying tickets, which cost $49 each, to the event.

"These shows sold out in a matter of minutes, which is incredible," the actor said. "It shows the true spirit of this community and the support of the RFS and their work over the last 100 years.

"I've got to say from the bottom of my heart, and I'm sure from everybody in this room, we are indebted to you guys forever."

The two-night event (Wednesday and Thursday) featured live bands and performers, including Spiderbait, Wolfmother, Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky further supported the event by putting a one-hour training session with the pair of them up for auction.

The session was going for $25,500 as of Friday morning with the auction ending on January 17 at 11.55pm.

Other items up for auction are a tennis lesson or game for three with Pat Rafter, a songwriting session with ARIA Award winner Bernard Fanning and a surfing session with Joel Parkinson and Mick Fanning.

Chris Hemsworth made headlines earlier this week when he took to Instagram to encourage people around the world to donate to the bush fire appeals and revealed how much he had given.

"My family and I are contributing a million dollars," he said in an emotional video on Instagram. "Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts, so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated … It really does make a difference, so dig deep!"