Harvey Weinstein has allegedly been charged with new sex crimes in Los Angeles.

The 67-year-old disgraced producer is currently undergoing trial for sexual assault charges in New York City, but it has now been reported he will be hit with more charges on the other side of America, as allegations have been made against him in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County District Attorney is getting ready to announce the indictment revolving around several women and the alleged assaults that occurred both in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

The publication reports Weinstein will be hit with four charges, which will include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraints.

The district attorney has investigated allegations made by eight women - four in Los Angeles and four in Beverly Hills - and it is believed one of the accusers is an Italian actress who claims Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2013.

TMZ has reported that Weinstein will post bail for the new charges with the help of celebrity bail bondsman Ira Judelson.

Weinstein has denied all allegations, claiming the various sexual liaisons were all consensual.

The movie mogul began trial in Manhattan on Monday for two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act.

He has entered a plea of not guilty, and after a final status conference was held on Monday, jury selection is due to begin on Tuesday.

It is believed the trial will take six weeks to complete.

During the conference on Monday, Weinstein and his defence team were told by judge James Burke to "leave the witnesses alone", as it has proven "hard" to find a "fair and impartial jury" for the court proceedings.

He said: "Just excise the witnesses from your communications going forward. It's going to be hard enough to get a fair and impartial jury. None of this will help that, attain that goal."