Morrissey has cancelled concerts in Connecticut and Boston due to what is described as a “credible threat” to his life. Photo / Getty Images

Morrissey has cancelled two upcoming concerts after a “credible threat” to assassinate him on stage.

The 66-year-old musician was due to play shows in Connecticut and Boston over the weekend but both have been axed after the threat was made.

A message posted on Morrissey’s official Facebook account on Friday said: “In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonight’s engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled. We appreciate your understanding.”

A later message added: “Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding.”

According to a report from Ottawa Citizen, which cited court documents, the threat was allegedly made by a 26-year-old man in a post shared to the social media platform Bluesky on September 4.