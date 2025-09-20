“Despite their celebrity, they are down-to-earth and normal. They aren’t the flashy people who want a $20 million fantasy wedding. She doesn’t want the pomp and circumstance. It will be more intimate.”
And, Swift is already excited about choosing her dress.
The insider added: “Nearly every major designer has reached out to offer to design her wedding gown. She has been so blown away and overwhelmed and flattered at the same time, but she hasn’t made a decision.”
Kelce, 35, proposed with a ring he designed himself and the pair announced the engagement on Instagram.
A source previously said: “He chose it almost entirely on his own. He knows her so well and what she likes – a timeless, classic, vintage touch. He considered everything about what she’d like and want, and he paid attention to what she wears often for inspiration.”