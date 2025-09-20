Taylor Swift is already planning her wedding.

The 35-year-old popstar and her NFL star fiance Travis Kelce got engaged in August and the pair are reportedly in the “early stages” of planning their lavish nuptials, which are expected to take place next year.

A source told Us Weekly: “It’s still in the very early planning stages. There is no venue or location set yet … it is likely going to be early next year.

“She is having so much fun researching venues and locations. She’s in the ideation phase and enjoying it because she’s so creative.

“They don’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people. It will be private with friends and family, not a ton of celebrities or random people. It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them.